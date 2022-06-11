Ohanaeze debunks alleged attack on Ndigbo in Lagos

The president of Ohanaeze Lagos, Chief Solomon Aguene has debunked the rumour that the Igbo are under attack in State.

The clarification is contained in a statement personally signed by Augene.

There is nothing like that, the leader of all Igbo in the state has said.

While insisting there was no attack, he explained that “what appeared to have caused the rumour is the problem arising from the collection of voters cards”.

Aguene however appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo -Olu to intervene in the matter so that the Igbo in Ojo, Ikotun and some other suburbs in Lagos can get their cards without stress at INEC registration centers.

Augene asserted that contrary to the claims on the social media, the Igbo are not under threat in Lagos.

He recalled that at the last two general meetings of Ohanaeze held in Calabar Hall, Ajao Road, over 1,500 attendees endorsed Governor Sanwo-Olu for second term, adding that it was only through the acquisition of PVCs that Igbo in Lagos can massively vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

According to Ogbonna, Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo socio -cultural organization , in its bid to sensitize Igbo in Lagos on their civic responsibility, made the acquisition of PVCs mandatory for full membership of the organization.

According to the Igbo leader, Governor Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated love and strong attachment to the Igbo living in Lagos, hence, the huge support for his administration.

The Igbo ethnic nationality he restated was not in contention with any tribe, reiterating the harmony, cordiality that have existed between the Igbo in Lagos and their Yoruba hosts. He said the Igbo have invested massively in the development of Lagos and would not do anything that can jeopardize these investments.

The Apex leader of Ndigbo called on the Governor and members of the public to disregard statements or information purportedly issued on behalf of Igbo people in Lagos from any individual or group which does not emanate from the office of the President of Ohanaeze Lagos or the secretariat at James Robertson Street, Surulere, Lagos.