Ogunja berates NFF, NWFL over absence at burial of Sunshine Queens goalkeeper

Tunde Ogunja, a member of the Ondo State Football Agency Management Committee, has berated the Nigeria Football Federation and Nigeria Women Football League for not sending representatives to the burial of ex-international goalkeeper, Elizabeth Johnson.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday in Akure by the Media Officer of Sunshine Queens Football Club, Femi Atolagbe.

According to the statement, the remains of Johnson, popularly referred to as Janded, was buried at her residence in Ilorin, Kwara State on Saturday.

Ogunja, who frowned at the absence of representatives of the NFF and the NWFL at the burial of the former national team player, said she deserved national recognition.

“Elizabeth Johnson Black had served Nigeria at both Super Falcons and Falconets levels, she deserved national recognition. It’s undeserving not to have the representatives of the two bodies here today,” he said.

According to the statement, players and officials of the team, led by Ogunja, were on ground to pay their last respects to the ex-international who died on February 19, 2022.

Ogunja, who led the group delegated by the Ondo State Government to the ceremony, urged the family to take solace in the fact that God giveth and taketh.

“Our Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Deputy who is the Chairman Management Committee of the Club, Hon. lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the entire Ondo State people sympathised with the family,” he said.

Responding on behalf the family, Princess Pat Osim thanked the Ondo State Government and management of Sunshine Queens for living up to their words not to abandon the family of the deceased.

“We thank you very much, our sister did not die she only went to rest, we pray God to grant you safe journey home, may God protect all her team mates,” Osim said.

The funeral conductors, Pastors Joseph Omolaye and Akintunde Akintoye, from Living Faith Church in Ilorin, admonished friends and family at the ceremony to live an impactful life like Johnson did.

“Let people say good things about you as we are hearing from people about the deceased, It’s not how long you spent on earth but how you impact the life of people around you, she has finished her purpose in life, let us do good,” Omolaye said.

Also, the husband of the deceased, Otos Black, said: “Death where is thy sting?

“You took my better half, my sister, my friend and companion.

“We will meet at the bosom of our Lord where death will part us no more.”

An ex-international player, Amarachi Kayode-Emmanuel, who plied her trade in Azerbaijan alongside Janded, said the goalkeeper was a lady everyone would love to associate with.

Johnson was born in Kogi State, started her football career with Oladimeji Tigress in Kwara State, joined Delta Queens in 2004 before moving to Baku, Azerbaijan in 2007.

She returned to Nigeria in 2010 and played for Bayelsa Queens for four years, and left the Yenegoa side for Sunshine Queens in 2014 where she plied her trade till she breathed her last.

Johnson had over 70 caps for Nigeria’s national teams, Super Falcons and Falconets, featuring in the 2004 World Championship in Canada, Africa Cup of Nations and Olympic Games.

She won the Azerbaijani league, African Women’s Nations Championships and Federation Cup with Sunshine Queens in 2015.

She is survived by her Delta State-born husband, mother, brothers and sisters.

The ODSFA Management present at the burial ceremony also included the Administrative Secretary of ODSFA, Ijeh Bekewei; Director of Finance and Administration, Banji Kuroloja; and Chief Internal Auditor, Ajibade Eledumo.

Also present was the Sunshine Queens Team Manager, Kehinde Odogun.