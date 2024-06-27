Ogundoyin douses tension in Oyo Assembly, says no lawmaker ‘ll be suspended

Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, on Thursday, said that no lawmaker would be suspended over allegations of working against the leadership of the assembly.

Ogundoyin stated this on Thursday while addressing the House at the plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that tension had been brewing in the assembly over an alleged plan to suspend 11 members by the speaker.

NAN also reports that all the 11 lawmakers, who are first-timers in the assembly, consist of seven from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party and four from the opposition All Progressives Congress.

The affected legislators were said to have previously reported the speaker to Gov. Seyi Makinde through a petition written under the aegis of Unity Forum.

The petition dwelled on allegations of sidelining them by the speaker in the affairs of the assembly and management of Eid-el Kabir gifts from the governor, among others.

However, Ogundoyin, while speaking at the plenary on Thursday, said that suspending any member would only create a vacuum that would make the electorate and the constituents to suffer.

He stressed the need for the lawmakers to prioritise the needs of their constituents above their own personal interests.

“It has come to my attention that we have concluded plans to suspend the so-called erring members of the 10th Oyo State House of Assembly. I want to assure you that this is not true.

“We were elected to serve our constituents, and we must prioritise their needs above our personal interests.

“Suspending any member will only create a vacuum that will make the electorate to suffer and we cannot allow that to happen,” he said.

Ogundoyin said that the false news and rumours being peddled in the last few days by some members under whatever guise or group were capable of creating unnecessary tension and causing avoidable conflicts.

“I stand before you today to address the events of the past week or so, which have been marked by unnecessary tension and division.

“Some members have chosen to portray themselves as unity or dissident group and, in doing so, have created a seemingly toxic atmosphere in this house.

“Their actions have put us in bad light and have presented the so-called aggrieved members as being out of touch with the priorities of our constituents.

“Let me remind you all that we have come to this house to do is to serve and represent our people, not to pursue personal interests or agenda.

“We have a sacred responsibility to work together for the betterment of Oyo state and its citizens. We must not allow petty squabbles and selfish ambitions to derail us from our noble mission,” he said.

The speaker urged the lawmakers to avoid sponsoring false news and casting aspersions on the leadership of the assembly.

“We must work together and avoid bickering and unfounded rumours.

“This house will not be distracted from its constitutional responsibilities and duties,” he said.

The speaker, who described the media as a powerful tool, either for good or bad, said that members of the assembly should not use it to spread falsehood or fuel division.

“Instead, let us use it to inform, educate and enlighten our constituents on the good work that we are doing.

“We need to focus on the task at hand and work in unison to deliver on our promises to the people of Oyo state.

“We cannot allow personal interests to derail us from our duties. It is not business as usual, and we must rise above petty politics to serve our constituents with integrity and dedication.

“Let us put our constituents first and work together to build a better Oyo state for all,” he said.

Ogundoyin appealed to his colleagues to be mindful of the sensitivity of their words and actions.

“We must be aware of the impact our statements can have on our colleagues, on our constituents and on the stability of this house.

“We must work together, even in the face of disagreement, in order to achieve greater things.

“Let me say here that no member or members will be victimised or deprived of their rights and entitlements as duly elected members of this honourable assembly,” he said.

The speaker also called for harmony and collaboration between the legislature and other arms of government.

“Let us avoid issues that could pitch the executive against the legislature and be wary of the antics of external influences whose major aim is to cause disunity and destabilise the house,” he said.