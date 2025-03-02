Ogundipe, Ogunsola excited as UNILAG DVC becomes ADUN VC

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, have expressed excitement over the appointment of Prof. Lucian Chukwu, a Deputy Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, as the Vice-Chancellor of Admiralty University of Nigeria, Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the Federal Government made the announcement in a statement it issued to newsmen on Friday.

The government announced it in a statement by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Abuja.

NAN reports that before the appointment, Chukwu was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of management services at the University of Lagos.

Chukwu’s appointment as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of ADUN for a single tenure of five years took effect from February 28.

Ogundipe said that Chukwu’s performance at the recruitment process and his eventual appointment did not come to him as a surprise.

He said: “This is because he easily ranks among the best in his academic area and his knowledge of university administration.

“His experience is unmatched having held different administrative positions in the University of Lagos and particularly working alongside me as Director Academic Planning and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Management Services).

“I have witnessed firsthand what he can bring to the table in terms of quality, bold leadership, in-depth knowledge, foresight and ability to think outside the box.

“He distinguished himself, providing practical support on various ways to improve aspects of the university function, which helped in improving the university of Lagos.

“He has global exposure and comportment.”

Ogundipe added that Chukwu’s rich background in Marine and Environmental Science, ADUN’s core area, was an additional advantage.

He said: “While I congratulate Prof. Chukwu on his appointment, I have no doubt he would settle quickly and turn the university around.”

Ogunsola expressed her delight in a statement issued by the institution and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

“The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, on behalf of management, staff and students of the institution, heartily congratulates Prof. Chukwu on his appointment and wishes him a successful tenure,” she stated.

NAN reports that Chukwu was trained at UNILAG, where he obtained a Doctorate Degree in Ecosystem Health and Pollution Management.

Also Read:

He later received post-doctoral training in Integrated Coastal Management at the Coastal Resources Institute, University of Rhode Island, US.

With over 20 years of teaching experience, Chukwu has taught both undergraduate and postgraduate students of UNILAG.

His research has led to publication of several peer-reviewed papers in recognised journals, focusing on ecosystem health and pollution management.

Chukwu served as a consultant to numerous national and international agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Environment, contributing to various Environmental Impact Assessment Studies.

He has also led several EIA Studies in compliance with World Bank Guidelines and IFC Performance Standards across sectors such as aviation, infrastructure, port and harbours, and oil and gas.

He is a member of the Environmental Impact Study Group for the Nationally Coordinated Research Programme funded by the World Bank.

He also served on the Expert Group Review Panel for the GEF International Waters Project within the NEPAD Environmental Action Plan, in collaboration with UNIDO in Vienna, Austria.

Post Views: 5