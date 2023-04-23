OgunDecides: Be decent, stop bullying the judiciary, APC cautions Adebutu

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state has again urged the defeated candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu, to desist from his persistent bullying of the judiciary and cyber-stalking of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s Administration.

Reacting to yet another propaganda video in which Adebutu, who lost the March 18, 2023 governorship election to APC’s Dapo Abiodun, assuring that his petition would succeed at the Election Petition Tribunal, the Ogun State Chapter of the APC, through its Spokesperson, Tunde Oladunjoye, said that having submitted their “wobbly petition, the PDP and its loquacious candidate should allow justice to take its course.

“You cannot be a petitioner and judge at the same time. Election petition is not won on the social media,” the APC cautioned.

In the press statement entitled, “If wishes were horses, losers will win,” the APC remarked that “Adebutu’s persistent bullying of the judiciary, peddling of lies against the government and inciting the citizens, is the worst version of what defective petitioners do to give non-existent hope to gullible followers to keep them in check and securely warehoused.”

The statement described Adebutu’s appeal to pity as a devious tactic, saying that the PDP candidate was raising fear where there was none by alleging that some civil servants were being victimized because of their voting preferences.

Pointing out that Adebutu’s hallucinations and bloated sense of self-worth is hinged on the supposed power of his pre-packaged N10,000-ATM cards that he felt must give him victory, Oladunjoye wondered how Governor Abiodun could have punished any voter when voting was done in secret.

He challenged Adebutu to show how and when Governor Abiodun assumed supernatural powers to identify those who voted for him and those who did not.

“To the contrary, the Ogun workers have directly and through their unions have been expressing joy on the victory of Prince Dapo Abiodun at the polls, while many have paid congratulatory visits to the governor. Many other unions, professional associations and groups have written to felicitate the governor and requested for visitation” Oladunjoye stated.

“It is indeed funny that a gubernatorial candidate credibly accused of violation of the Electoral Act through documented and unprecedented vote buying is not content with submitting a flawed petition to the Election Petitions Tribunal, but is taking actions that are clearly subjudice; loading the public space with videos purveying vile propaganda.

“The petition they are hyping is nothing but foul smoke that will be blown away with the wind. They fantasised about votes to be deducted from APC votes! This is laughable. They have been deceived by rookie statisticians who came up with all manner of strange allegations, expecting their one-winged petition to fly.

“The decent thing to do is for Adebutu to refrain from propaganda. Bullying the judiciary and concocting lies against the performing and people-oriented administration of Prince Dapo Abiodun will not make him to be governor. If Adebutu is so sure of his roughly packaged petition, he should wait for our lawyers at the Tribunal, instead of thinking pigs might fly!”, APC declared.