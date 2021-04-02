The Ogun State Civil Service Commission has said it is committed to upholding merit and professionalism in ensuring that its workforce maintain standard in service delivery as the civil servants in the State commenced oral interview for the year 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion.

The Chairman, Civil Service Commission, Engr. Tokunbo Odebunmi, said this in Abeokuta during a monitoring exercise to the Ministry of Justice, noting that the exercise would cut across both Senior and Junior Officers to improve workers’ reading culture and enhance productivity.

Odebunmi, while expressing confidence in the team of accessors, said they would be just and fair, promising that the government would continue to create a conducive environment for workers to excel in their chosen career.

The Chairman, who appreciated the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for approving the exercise and keying into the proposed State-owned Public Service College, charged officers to comport themselves during the interview, saying: “I am pleased and delighted on the outcome of the exercise so far, particularly on your conduct and behaviour.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Akingbolahan Adeniran, lauded the Commission for its proactiveness during the process of the recruitment of State Counsels, noting that his Ministry would continue to ensure prompt dispensation of justice.

Other members of the Commission on the entourage included the Commissioners I, Hon. Adebowale Ojuri; II, Nike Osoba; III, Gabriel Falola; and Permanent Secretary, Kolawole Ogunlana.”