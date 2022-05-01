Ogun workers to Abiodun: You are humane, you have kept faith with workers 

The 2022 Workers Days celebration was held on Sunday at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, with a deluge of praises and encomiums poured on the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, by workers and labour leaders for making “life more meaningful to both the active workers and retirees in the state”, while at the same time asking him to do more.

Delivering his speech at the May Day rally, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Emmanuel Abimbola Bankole, commended the “strategic and bold step of the current administration in the state at attracting both local and foreign investments to our state in its bid to create employment opportunity and enhance the economic prosperity of the state.”

The Labour leader however, “urged government to closely monitor the activities of some of these investors, apart from tax evasion, some of them are engaged in unfair trade practices.”

On Ogun State Strategic Transportation Master Plan, the Labour leader “appreciated the giant stride and resourcefulness” of the administration in “developing a workable transport master plan for the state and the launch of Gateway Bus Pilot Scheme recently,” and expressed the hope that the scheme will be extended to all parts of the state.”

On insecurity in the country, the NLC Chairman remarked: “We commend the effort of the state government in the provision of logistics and operational materials to security agencies in the state, we call on security agencies to reciprocate the gesture of the state government by ensuring proper deployment, utilization of these equipment.”

In his own speech at the occasion, the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ogun State Council, Comrade Akeem Abiodun Lasisi, urged the government to “do everything possible to increase the quarterly release of N500 million to clear the backlog of gratuities for the state pensioners, remarking that “If the past government had started the remission of N500million quarterly as being done by your government, the backlog might have been either completely offset or minimally reduced by now. So, we commend your government for being humane, but we seek an upward review of the amount so remitted quarterly.”

The TUC Chairman said “Prince Dapo Abiodun has “excelled where the provision of public infrastructure, vis-à-vis road construction, the recently launched pilot scheme of public rapid bus transportation system, and sundry worker-friendly initiatives, moves and policies are concerned “.

“Yes, kudos must be given to the government for releasing the promotion letters for the 2018 and 2019 promotion exercise of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies against the old practice

whereby some sectors, most especially the teaching sector would be considered last or not even considered at all in the scheme of things. This indicated you are conscious of the fact that promotion exercises are statutory rights of workers.”

“The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria wishes to appreciate His Excellency for the upward review of the budgetary allocation to car refurbishment and motorcycle loans for senior and junior civil servants from N100,000 to N200,000 and N40,000 to N80,000 respectively. This new piece of cheering news was transmitted to all concerned MDAs in a circular dated 22nd April, 2022. In spite of the downturn in the economy, our Governor has decided to be fair and just. We say a loud thank you sir.

“Labour is not unaware that the global economy, and in particular that of Nigeria has suffered some blows since the COVID-19 pandemic broke and the associated recession all of which have affected funds available to governments. In fact, the state government is commended for keeping faith with the state workforce even in the face of the hard biting economic recession by not downsizing nor embarking on salary cuts as done in other states as that would have thrown many breadwinners out of jobs, and their children thereby facing untold hardships.”