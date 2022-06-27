Ogun workers declare indefinite strike after expiration of ultimatum

The Organised Labour in Ogun State has directed workers to immediately proceed on an indefinite strike action from June 28.

The leadership of the organised labour made the declaration at the Arcade Ground of the state Secretariat in Abeokuta.

The unions: Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Committee, spoke on Monday.

The workers had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun on June 7, 2022 on issues bothering on the non-remittance of the 21 months workers’ deduction.

Other issues were contributory pension, review of Ogun Pension Law and immediate implementation of consequential adjustments on minimum pension as mandated by the 1999 constitution among others.

The workers gathered and sang solidarity songs against the government, while berating the governor for failing to honour the agreement contained in the Memorandum of Understanding in 2020.

Declaring the strike action, the Chairman of the NLC in the state, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole, said the strike had become imperative following several failed attempts to meet Abiodun over their plight on the issues.

Bankole, who was accompanied by the Chairman of the TUC, Akeem Lasisi, and the Chairman of the JNC, Isa Olude, directed all the workers to stay away from work.

According to him, the strike will take effect from 12am on Tuesday and will be a total and indefinite strike, adding that there is no going back until their demands are met by the governor.

He said: “We are here today to take our destiny in our own hands.

“The leadership is ready.

“We must start a new beginning.

“We must tell them (government) that we are workers and not slaves.

“The time is now.

“A stop must be put to this.

“Our future and the future of the workers of Ogun State is in great jeopardy.

“Governance is a serious business and whoever that is not ready for it, I think it is time we told such persons to go home.

“Having given them enough time, but they are too busy to attend to us, maybe if we go home for some time, they will have time to attend to our matters.

“There is no going back.

“We have given them a long rope to draw.

“It is my opinion and my conviction that Ogun State workers are saying that we should embark on a full blown strike.

“We are embarking on an indefinite strike from 12 midnight.

“Let all the workers stay back at home.



“The implication is that nobody is expected at work tomorrow (June 28).

“Anyone who reports for duty tomorrow (Tuesday) is a traitor and it has never been well with a traitor.”

The organised labour went into a closed door meeting with the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, as at the time of filing this report.