A 47-year-old woman, Olanshile Nasirudeen, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for stabbing her 51-year-old husband, Jimoh Nasirudeen, to death on Wednesday for alleged infidelity.

Nasirudeen was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Obalende Divisional Headquarters, Ijebu-Ode.

The suspect, who is a co-butcher with the deceased, had sighted a woman whom her husband recently impregnated at the abattoir, and she started questioning the woman about her audacity to get pregnant for her husband.

A hot argument ensued between her and the deceased, during which the suspect picked a knife and stabbed her husband in the back joint of his left leg, thereby cutting one of his veins.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid, and later transferred to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital, where he eventually gave up the ghost while receiving treatment due to excessive bleeding.

The DPO of Obalende Division, SP Murphy Salami, upon receiving the distress call, led his men to the scene, but the suspect had fled before their arrival.

She was subsequently traced and arrested in her hideout at Mobalufon area of Ijebu-Ode.

On interrogation, Nasirudeen, who happened to be the fourth wife of the deceased, claimed that it was her husband who first slapped her for daring to accost his new wife at her market stand.

The corpse of the deceased had been released to the family for burial in accordance with Islamic rights after the autopsy had been conducted on it.

According to the state police spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation and prosecution.