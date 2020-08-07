The Ogun State Police Command has warned members of cult groups planning a celebration for Saturday, which they have termed 8/8 in accordance with the August 8 date, to perish the thought or have themselves to blame.

The spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, gave the warning in a statement on Friday.

Oyeyemi said: “Intelligence report at the disposal of Ogun State Command reveals that members of various unlawful cult groups are planning to mark what they called ‘8/8’ tomorrow; being the 8th of August 2020.

“The report also revealed that the event may result in bloodletting and wanton destruction of properties.

“In view of this, the command wishes to warn those having such devilish plan to have a rethink and retrace their steps as such move will be met with strong resistance from security agencies.

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads namely SARS, anti cultists, anti kidnapping as well as all the DPOs and Area Commanders have been put on red alert to nip in the bud any act capable of undermining the security of the state.

“The full weight of the law will descend on any member of any unlawful societies who intends to use public places to perpetrate evil, as the Command will fold it hand while some misguided and unscrupulous elements attempt to make life difficult for law abiding citizens of the State.

“The command is therefore using this medium to appeal to parents and guardians to steer clear of any unlawful gathering or society on before and after the said date to prevent Had-I-Know situation.

“Also, hoteliers are by this release warned not to allow their facilities be used for any cult-related gathering as owners of such facilities will be liable for prosecution.

“While assuring members of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment, intimidation and molestation, the command has rolled out all in its arsenal to deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the relative peace being enjoying by the good people of the state.”