The Ogun State Ministry of Agriculture has warned the general public against an online portal calling for application for the Ogun State/ Central Bank of Nigeria 2021/2022 Anchor Borrowers’ Programme.

The ABP Steering Committee’s secretary in the state, Taiwo Ayansanwo, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abeokuta.

Ayansanwo said members of the public should disregard the fake online portal.

She described it as fake and unauthorised as it did not originate from the Ministry of Agriculture, noting that the picture in the post was meant to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to advise all categories of farmers and the public in general that the online portal tagged: How to Apply for SEIFCAN 2021/2022 Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, http://opr.news/5ddfe71210109en_ng?client=news) is fake.

“Farmers, commodities associations and the general public are hereby advised to completely discountenance the information on the portal as there is no iota of sincerity in it.

“We know how to communicate and get in touch with our farmers and the public,’’ Ayansanwo said.

She urged those who want to subscribe to the state’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme to visit the Ministry of Agriculture, Block D, State Secretariat, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Ayansanwo added that they could also visit secretariats of the 20 local government areas or go through Ogun jobs portal for registration and the ministry would guide them on other necessary processes directly.

She said the ministry would not go through a third party to contact the public.