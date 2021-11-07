Ogun vows to attract more investments, IGR

The Ogun State Government has vowed to attract more local and foreign investments into the state to boost its Internally Generated Revenue (lGR) through the implementation of sustainable policies and infrastructural development.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Kunle Somorin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, said that the state government, under Gov. Dapo Abiodun, is committed to boosting the industrial development and revenue of the state.

“The determination to ensure industrial development of the state is embedded in the mantra of collectivism, driven by public-private partnership initiatives.

“This has, in no small measure, led to an enduring socio-economic development and individual prosperity in the state.

“Some of these genuine investment initiatives have started yielding positive results and they have better repositioned the state as the foremost investors’ destination of choice.

“Ogun is said to be the industrial capital of the country, with the largest concentration of factories. Agbara Industrial Estate alone is said to house companies with over 400 brands.

“Its strategic location as a gateway in the South-West, particularly its proximity to Lagos, and a windowpane to the Republic of Benin, remains a key advantage for industrial development,” Somorin said.

The chief press secretary said those tremendous advantages, among other potentials, were not taken for granted by the present administration, as over 60 per cent local and foreign direct investments had been drawn to the state

Somorin also attributed some of the successes being recorded by the present administration to its inclusive government and government’s resolve to walk the path of growth with the people of the state.

He said that the Abiodun government, on assumption of office, extended a hand of fellowship to everybody in the state, including those in opposition parties.

Somorin said his principal’s decision not to exclude anybody from his administration was partly responsible for the achievements recorded by the administration over the past two years.

“Those who genuinely have service at the back of their mind embraced the ‘Building Our Future Together’ agenda of Gov. Abiodun.

“They embraced so much so that all the House of Assembly members who won on the platform of APM have decamped and joined All Progressives Congress (APC), including a former governor’s nephew and ex-cabinet members.

“Prince Gboyega Isiaka, who was the ADC candidate, is now with us. We always maintain that this is an inclusive and participatory government, irrespective of creed and allegiance.

“So, there cannot be a better way to ensure that anybody desirous of serving the people joins hands with the government to do so,” he said.

He also denied insinuations of faction of APC in Ogun State, saying what happened at the venue of the claimed October parallel congress amounted to nothing but an attempt to cause confusion in the state.

“As far as we are concerned, there was no parallel congress in Ogun. What happened at Ake Palace ground was an attempt to undermine the security of the state and an act of sabotage by the congregants.

“We all know the agent provocateur; he has so far rejected the olive branch held out to him by the governor,” he said.