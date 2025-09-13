Ogun: Vicious criminal nabbed for series of burglaries

In a significant feat of community engagement and coordinated intelligence, operatives of the Ogun State Police Command, Ayetoro Division have successfully apprehended Ajibola Joseph, popularly known as Dejavoo, a 37-year-old notorious serial burglar, armed robber, and gunman, suspected to be behind numerous high-profile crimes in the area.

The suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday within Idagba community, following a well-coordinated surveillance operation.

Residents of the community had repeatedly lodged complaints against the suspect, citing his involvement in cases of armed robbery, burglary, and theft.

Also Read

On September 9, 2025, Joseph allegedly broke into the residence of one Waheed Akande at Igbole Aibo, where CCTV footage captured him vandalising cables, destroying pumping machines, and carting away the sum of N1.5 million.

The suspect has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta for further discreet investigation after preliminary interrogation at the divisional level, the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, said in a statement.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']