The social media, especially WhatsApp, was full of activities on Friday in Ogun State following Friday’s emergence of Prof. Sidikat Osho as the state Commissioner for Education.

Osho, the pioneer Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, was among the Commissioners inaugurated by Governor Dapo Abiodun on Friday.

However, curious followers of developments in the state questioned a yawning gap in the curriculum vitae she presented for reading at the inauguration.

She left out her experience at Olabisi Onabanjo University, where she was sacked for “gross misconduct” in 2016, mentioning only an award she won there.

Osho, the President/Founder of Sidi Osho Foundation in Nigeria, was pronounced sacked by the Management of the University on April 18, 2016 following the 182nd meeting of the Council on March 8, 2016.

The sack letter reads in part: “In considering the recommendations before it, Council viewed your actions as unethical and a gross misconduct which is contrary to University Rules and Regulations and the conditions stated out in your letter of appointment. Council therefore, in line with the earlier recommendations of the Staff Professional Ethics and Discipline Committee (SPEDC) and in accordance with the extant Code of Conduct approved that you should be DISMISSED from the service of the University with effect from March 8, 2016.”

On one of the WhatsApp groups, a member noted: “👆👆 This is the CV of Prof. Osho. No reference to her stint at OOU. Is it that ‘she just passed through OOU’ or deliberately expunged that from her CV?

2. Admin, pls note that the issue under discussion is not peculiar to this platform. I have come across it today in about five platforms and even in opera!

3. I think since she is here, please invite her to contribute to the debate. It will lay the issue to rest finally. That is the best thing to do. No witch hunt here, pls.”

Below is the CV of Prof. Osho, who was cleared by the Ogun State House of Assembly earlier this week, read at her inauguration as a Commissioner on Friday:

* BRIEF PROFILE OF PROFESSOR SIDI OSHO, OGUN STATE COMMISSIONER FOR EDUCATION*

Professor Sidi Osho is the Pioneer & Past Vice Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, and the President/Founder of Sidi Osho Foundation, Nigeria.

An award winning, outstanding and hardworking Agriculture and Higher Education Expert that is action and result oriented; highly productive academic, with leadership qualities managing multi-disciplinary projects. With over 35 years’ experience in administration, strategic planning, International and Private Sector Partnerships. An International Scientist that graduated from Michigan State and Ohio State University in USA worked with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), and in several African countries in the area of Agriculture.

Prof Sidi Osho has strong interpersonal skills successfully demonstrated in both national and international assignments. She has travelled widely in Africa and all over the World while managing research projects for International Development Research Center, Canada (IDRC). United Nation Children Education Fund, (UNICEF), World Bank and UNDP.

Prof Sidi Osho was appointed as the Pioneer Vice Chancellor of Afe Babalola University in January 2010. She brought a wealth of experience in administration, strategic planning, International and Private Sector Partnerships, teaching, research, food security and development to the Institution which brought it to the World Class level in a period of 4 years.

Prof Sidi Osho developed several food processing equipment’s for crops and conducted National and International trainings all over the world and collaborates with many scientists in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda, Malawi, Togo, Republic of Benin, Senegal, Madagascar in the area of Agriculture, Food Science, Food Systems, education and recently Tourism and Hospitality Management.

She is a member of over 17 professional societies that include both National and International societies. She has attended over 100 conferences all over the world presenting conference papers in Higher Education, post-harvest, food processing, Nutrition, Agriculture, Hospitality &Tourism.

She has over 160 publications, some of which are published in learned journal proceedings, monographs, books chapters, training manual etc.

Prof Sidi Osho has become involved in several initiates to improve quality of lives of people and communities and our Africa; thus the founding of Sidi Osho Foundation (SOF). www.sidioshofoundation.org

SOF’s mission is to contribute to the growth of human development and alleviating poverty in Africa development initiatives which include; Education, Entrepreneurship, Food Security, Leadership and Governance, Health, Sustainable development and most importantly, Youth, Gender and Women Empowerment.

A member of several professional societies has impacted many lives and communities in her career path and has received many awards some of which include:

*TOYP (Top outstanding Young Persons of the World) (1997).

*Best Female Scientist; College of Agriculture Olabisi Onabanjo University, (OOU) 2006

Award for promoting the Concept of Safe Campus, Association of Heads of Security of Tertiary Institutions, 11th May 2011

*Distinguished Award for Outstanding Contributions to Advancement, service to Humanity and Role Model for the Girl Child 20th October 2011. Center for Grass root women Advancement and Development and International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA).

*Golden Award Children – In – Science and Technology CIST Ghana 2011, for Out Standing support towards popularization of Science & Technology among Children; 15th November 2011.

*Best Vice Chancellor of the Year, Nigeria, Oct 2014, by Association of Vice Chancellors.

Award of the African Woman Hall of Fame Commemorating the UN International Women’s Day by the Nigerian Presidency and African Female & Youth Students Initiative, 8th March 2015.

Prof Sidi Osho is happily married with children.