Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two members of a notorious robbery syndicate terrorising Ogijo and its environs on Sunday while carrying out a robbery operation.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement.

It was learnt that the suspects: Olaitan Olushola, aka Toshiba, and Oluwajuwon Balogun were arrested following a distress call received at Ogijo Divisional Police Headquarters that the gang were operating at Malatori area of Ogijo, where they were dispossessing residents of their valuables at gunpoint.

According to the PPRO, upon the distress call, the DPO, Ogijo Division, CSP Muhammed Suleimon Baba, quickly led his men to the scene, where the two of them were apprehended, while others escaped with some of their weapons.

Oyeyemi said two battle axes were recovered from two members of the gang who were also arrested.

Oyeyemi also said two of their victims: Idowu Kareem and Akinloye Raimi, have identified the duo as members of the syndicate who dispossessed them of their phones at gunpoint.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Ajogun also directed that the fleeing members of the gang be hunted for and taken in.