Ogun: Two arraigned for assaulting town planning officers

The Ogun State government has arraigned Abdulazeez Anidugbe and Ibikunle Kazeem, before the Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta, on a two-count charge of assault and obstruction of public officers from performing their duties.

The two were alleged to have assaulted the Town Planning Officers of Zonal Authority, Rounda, Abeokuta while on official duty.

This was contained in a statement by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development Spokesman, Ajibola Taiwo, on Thursday.

The statement noted that “The individuals assaulted the officers of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA) by calling a mob to attack them for removing an illegal structure erected on the right-of-way”

It would be recalled that popular musician, Idris Okikiola also known as Portable had equally assaulted officers in the course of performing their official duties.

His action was widely criticised, calling to question the frequent rising assaults and lawlessness against government officials.

Portable and some of his gang members were subsequently arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta but were later released on bail.

Reacting to this incident, the Acting General Manager of the Authority, TPl. Itunu Jolaoluwa, strongly condemned the dastardly act in its totality, saying such acts contravene Section 44 of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Regulation, 2022.

Jolaoluwa advised that government officials should be allowed to perform their legitimate duties and not be harassed, abused or assaulted in any way by the public.

“Any complaints from the public can be forwarded to the office, instead of abusing or assaulting any staff,” she emphasised.

Post Views: 4