Ogun trains lawyers on actualization of state’s mantra

The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has implored top lawyers at the management level be fair, fear and take a good decision while delivering their services in order to actualize the mantra of the present administration-led by Prince Dapo Abiodun tagged “Building Our Future Together”.

This came to the fore at the Ogun State Ministry of Justice 2021, 3-day Retreat held at Frontier Hotel, Ilaro, so as to enhance the managerial skills of the top management staff at delivering of its mission.

Speaking with journalists the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Akingbolahan Adeniran said the training was put together to effectively carried out government policies and programme professionally.

He said the Ministry is central to the present administration vision and mission, hence, management staff need to be equip on skills that would make the vision come to reality, adding that after the training people of the State would get more robust and fairness on justice dispensation.

“This training will be of imbibe some values that will be our watchword and we all need to key into the overall goal and vision of this administration in order to put in place policies to attract private public partnership, improve on our efficiency and also be fair to the good people of the State in getting fair and more robust justice in all aspect of human endeavours,” Akingbolahan said.

The Commissioner said such training would be regular in keeping all staff of the Ministry on their toes, saying the step down of the training would be replicated across all cadres in the Ministry as no one would be left behind.

While urging participants to pay attention Akingbolahan who delivered paper on the Topic “Government and Structure, said major elements that makes government policies and programmes successful were proper financial planning, leadership from the front, creative use of technology, in-house capacity building and development, stakeholders identification and consultation, good communication and regular team meeting, progress monitoring and measuring and effective rewards system.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Service Matters, Dahunsi Ogunleye who discussed on “Deepening Effective Management Strategies in Actualising Building Our Future Together from the Perspective of an Administrator”, said as management staff, acquisition of major administrative skills is key to the mantra, adding that to achieve a better public service setting a favourably compete with the private sector, administrators must be fair, equity, empathy, compassionate, knowledgeable in the implementation of government policies.

Insisting on merit at the point of entering into public service, Ogunleye urged participants to read widely and study public service rules so as to become a better administrators which the government could proud of in discharging of their duties.

Other resources persons at the retreat include, Dotun Ogunleye, Adeyalemi Joshua, who took them on ICT as a tool for Building Our Future Together and Azeez Tijani who took the participants on the practical aspect of Information Communication Technology in Microsoft PowerPoint Basic.