The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps has advised motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid dying needless deaths.

Abdul Olabode, Area Commander on Training and Public Enlightenment, gave the advice on Wednesday during a sensitisation programme organised by TRACE.

He spoke on behalf of Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander.

Olabode said officers of the Corps had been deployed to Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state and its environs to sensitise motorists on the importance of safety, especially during this festive period.

He stressed the need for motorists to desist from flouting traffic rules and regulations as there was nothing mythical about the month of December as erroneously believed.

He said: “What we are doing in Ado-Odo/Ota today is to extend safety education to every part of the state so that everyone can be safe around this month of December.

“We want people to shed the mythical belief in December being a death-laden month.

“The hidden fact is that people are always in a rush in December to make up for what they missed in the previous months.

“This unnecessary rush usually leads to avoidable accidents and causes untimely death as motorists throw caution to the wind and abandon lessons of traffic rules and regulation that they were taught.

“People should realise that the road is a shared facility and must, therefore, not constitute threats to other users.”

Olabode enjoined motorists to adhere to average speed limits, particularly at construction zones.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the programme, which started early in the morning, was staged across the Ado/Odo-Ota Local Government Area of the state.