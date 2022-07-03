Ogun traffic agency begins fixing of potholes to avert accidents

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says it has commenced the filling of potholes in Sango-Ota and its environs to prevent road accidents in the area.

The Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, Adekunle Ajibade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun State.

Ajibade said that the filling of the potholes and failed portions of roads in the area was part of the social responsibility of the corps to save lives and property.

“There is urgent need to fill some of the potholes in Sango-Ota and its environs because government alone cannot do it all.

“Also, the agency needs to render this community service as part of its social responsibility and to check traffic gridlock in the area,” he stated.

Ajibade listed some of the roads which potholes had been filled to include; llo -Awela Roundabout, Ikola Road and Ojuore, all in Sango-Ota.

The area commander said that the potholes had contributed to some of the accidents recorded in the area that had claimed lives and injured many people.

According to the official, hoodlums are also robbing motorists and other road users of their belongings on the failed portions of the roads at night.

Ajibade, while imploring motorists to be mindful of the potholes, advised them against speeding and driving against the traffic, to prevent road mishap.

The area commander stated that the corps would continue to embark on public enlightenment at motor parks and garages in the area, on the dangers of not obeying traffic rules and regulations.