A traditional ruler in Ogun State, the Olu of Kemta, in Odeda Local Government Area, Oba Adetokunbo Tejuoso, has been arrested by the state command of the Nigeria Police for alleged romance scam and multiple acts of forgery.

The arrest followed a petition written against him by a lady to the state police command.

The Olu of Kemta was upgraded from a Baale to a Coronet Oba during the administration of former governor Ibikunle Amosun.

The yet unmarried traditional ruler is said to specialize in defrauding his victims whom he lures through his social media pages, especially Facebook and Instagram, with a promise of marriage.

He particularly targets wealthy ladies through their online profiles and photographs, a source said.

It was gathered that several petitions have been sent to the state’s traditional institution on Oba Tejuoso’s escapades by some of his victims but were ignored.

In a petition to the police dated March 26, 2021, through J. Agada and Co, legal practitioners, one Halima Oniru had accused Oba Tejuoso of swindling her and her company of N150 million.

According to the lady, Tejuoso had promised to marry her, claiming that his wife had left him. After commencing the relationship and gaining her trust, he proposed many businesses to her, and eventually succeeded in defrauding her of the N150 million.

A reliable police source who does not want to be named confirmed that Oba Tejuoso’s arrest was effected from Abuja.