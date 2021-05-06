The Kemta Traditional Council of Chiefs has disowned the “Olu of Orile Kemta”, Ogun State, Adetokunbo Tejuoso, who was arrested recently by police for alleged romance scam, saying the man is neither an oba nor a chief in the council.

This was disclosed in a communiqué issued by the council at the end of a meeting held at Ile Ogboni Kemta and made available to journalists on Thursday.

The communique was jointly signed by three chiefs: Yomi Rotimi (Oluwo Kemta), Oluwatosin Fadare (Lukotun Kemta), and Bola Taiwo (Sakotun Kemta).

The council described Tejuoso’s action, arrest and detention as embarrassing, saying that he is not a qualified traditional ruler of the community but rather an impersonator.

The communiqué reads: “The council decided to make some clarifications on the matter. Adetokunbo Tejuoso was installed as Baale Adebonyin in Orile Kemta, Odeda Local Government of Ogun State.

“He was appointed Olu of Orile Kemta by the immediate past administration in Ogun State without the recommendation of Kemta Traditional Council of Chiefs and approval of His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland

“The present administration revisited the process through which the 75 coronet obas were installed by the last administration, and upon the recommendation of a committee set up to review the matter, reverted the coronet obas to their earlier positions as Baales.

“The concerned coronet Obas took the case to court, which ruled that the status-quo be maintained. Status-quo, in this context, means that the Obas shall remain Baales as directed by the government.

“Unfortunately, Chief Adetokunbo Tejuoso continued to parade himself as an Oba without being checked by government agencies and security officials.”

The council said it suspended Tejuoso on April 28 over the allegations of romance scam and other fraudulent acts leveled against him by people, which were backed with documented evidence and that hence, he (Tejuoso) ceased to be a chief in Kemta.

“We therefore enjoin gentlemen of the media and the general public to henceforth stop regarding Mr Adetokunbo Tejuoso as either Baale Adaboyin village or Olu of Kemta, which is still before the court of law,” it said.

The communiqué urged all sons and daughters of Kemta at home and abroad to remain calm, assuring that the traditional council is doing everything necessary on the matter.