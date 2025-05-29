Ogun traders fault Gov. Adeleke over Adire origin claim, demand apology

Traders of the traditional Adire fabric in Itoku Market, Abeokuta, have strongly criticized Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, over his recent claim that the popular Yoruba textile originated from Osun and was allegedly “stolen” by the Egba people.

In a now viral video, Governor Adeleke had told the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, that adire originated from his hometown, Ede, in Osun State.

Expressing his disbelief, Gbajabiamila replied, saying he thought adire was from Ogun State, Adeleke responded, “They stole it.”

Reacting to the statement at a press conference in Abeokuta on Thursday, the Iyaloja of Kemta Adire/Kampala Market, Mrs. Somodale Akamo, described Governor Adeleke’s remarks as an “attempt to rewrite a well-documented history” and demanded the governor tender a public apology to the Egba people.

Akamo said: “We are no doubt shocked by the statement credited to His Excellency, the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, that adire (tie and dye) is originally from Osun State and that the Egba people stole it.

Also Read

“We reject this offensive and insulting statement because the Egba people are a noble and hardworking group.

“The truth is that adire is from Egbaland. It is a craft and trade our forebears have practiced since as far back as the 13th century.”

She added that the trade flourished further after the Egba settled in present-day Abeokuta in 1830, with the second Iyalode of Egbaland, Madam Jojoyinola, playing a significant role in popularizing and empowering others through the craft.

“Since then, adire has gone global,” she said.

“We are shocked to hear that the governor said the Egba people stole this ancient craft from Osun.

“This history is false, and we urge the governor to withdraw the statement and publicly apologize for calling us what we are not,” Akamo added.

The traders insisted that Governor Adeleke’s comments undermine a rich cultural heritage and called for a respectful and historically accurate acknowledgment of the textile’s origin.

Post Views: 14