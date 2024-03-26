Ogun TRACE cautions motorists as two die from high speed

The Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency in Ogun State has cautioned motorists against speeding as the Easter season begins.

Spokesperson of the agency, Babatunde Akinbiyi, gave the caution while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Akinbiyi, who spoke on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, was reacting to a fatal crash that occurred on Ilese Ijebu Ode/Ibadan highway corridor on Monday.

The agency’s spokesperson lamented over such an avoidable accident that claimed two lives, adding that it needed not to have occurred.

It occurred at 6am due to speeding by the driver.

Akinbiyi said: “Efforts to get back on his lane after he noticed a bush was too late.

“The number of victims are three, out of which one was injured and the other two died.

“Trace had taken the two corpses to Ijebu Igbo to the family, while the injured were taken to General Hospital, Ijebu Igbo.

“The Toyota Camry involved, which is ash in colour and with the Registration Number SMK 532HY, has been moved to Owode Iperin.”

Akinbiyi warned motorists not to drink alcohol before driving, especially as Easter celebrations approached.