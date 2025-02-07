Ogun top monarch dies, Governor Abiodun mourns

Governor Dapo Abiodun has described the passing of the Alaperu of Iperu-Remo, Oba Adeleke Idowu-Basibo, as a deeply shocking and irreplaceable personal loss.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Kayode Akinmade, Abiodun called the late ruler a royal father, friend, and confidant.

The governor said he was devastated by the sudden passing of the highly distinguished, revered, and beloved traditional ruler.

He added that Oba Idowu-Basibo’s reign brought peace and prosperity to Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, and Nigeria as a whole.

“To say the least, Oba Adeleke Adelekan Idowu-Basibo was a paragon of excellence,” Abiodun stated.

The governor noted that the late traditional ruler demonstrated undiluted excellence throughout his distinguished two-decade career at the Customs Service in Europe.

“His reign brought remarkable progress to Iperu-Remo in many areas, including infrastructure, economic advancement, and the expansion of peace and progress,” he added.

Abiodun described him as a man of great grace who carried himself with dignity and prioritised his people’s wellbeing.

“He will be sorely missed,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alaperu passed away on Thursday.

