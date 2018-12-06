Ogun to validate UN, UK urban renewal document on Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government, through the Department of Trade and Investment will on Thursday (today) play host to a delegation from the UN-Habitat and the United Kingdom Foreign Commonwealth Office for the Validation of the Abeokuta Urban Master Plan and Guidelines for Urban Renewal.

Scheduled to hold at the Governors Office Press Centre, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the validation exercise is yet another testament to the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administrations efforts to put in place an enabling environment for investment to thrive, a statement by the government said on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Investment, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said the document was produced under the Global Future Cities Programme of the UK-FCO and is aimed at carrying out targeted interventions to encourage sustainable development, increase prosperity and alleviate high levels of urban poverty by promoting socially and environmentally sustainable and resilient towns and cities.

Abiola-Costello indicated that the exercise is a continuation of the Strategic Development Phase and would focus on the Development of Public Transport Policy and Capacity Building, which has Abeokuta, the State capital, as one of the 19 cities earmarked for implementation across the world.

The project, according to her, is to be implemented from the €1.2 billion Prosperity Fund, launched by the United Kingdom in 2015, with €80 million earmarked for the Global Future Cities, towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the state.