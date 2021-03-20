In furtherance of the desire to provide affordable housing for residents, the Prince Dapo Abiodun led-administration in Ogun State is proposing to construct 100 housing units in Ifo, which would be replica of the Prince Court Estate.

It would be recalled that the first phase of Prince Court Estate, Idi-Aba, comprising 130 units, had been completed.

One hundred and fifty units of the second phase is nearing completion, while the 100 units at Ijebu-Ode is ongoing.

The General Manager, Ogun State Housing Corporation, Wale Ojo, made this known in Ifo during a chat with OGIS shortly after a tour to the site of the proposed project.

Ojo said the tour would enable the Board members of the Corporation to familiarise themselves with the site and the entire neighbourhood.

He said: “The tour is to familiarise the Board members of the Corporation with the existing housing estate in Ifo as well as the proposed site for the construction of Prince Court Estate in the area.

“This is an opportunity for the members to have a look at the site and the entire neighbourhood.

“Meanwhile, it’s just one of the series of the visit they will be embarking upon.”

The General Manager stated that some uncompleted housing projects in Ifo, which was developed through Private Public Partnership, would also be completed alongside the Prince Court project.