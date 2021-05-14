The Ogun State Commissioner for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Kikelomo Longe, has said it will continue to work with various Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to resolve developing challenges militating against the growth and survival of small businesses in the state.

Longe disclosed this during the quarterly stakeholder engagement meeting held virtually.

According to her, the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration remained committed to providing workable solutions to challenges of MSMEs and industries in the State.

She noted that impediments threatening MSMEs are usually evolving in nature, adding that there was a need for regular engagement between government and entrepreneurs for a joint discussion and resolution of identified challenges.

She said: “Our series of State Engagement Meetings and other collaborations by this Ministry has yielded positive results in terms of feedback.

“This meeting has created an avenue to bring to the fore new challenges and other related concerns directly hindering the smooth running of businesses in our dear State.”

Longe further stressed that due to the value of MSMEs as catalysts for economic transformation, the present administration established Oko’wo Dapo, a start-up fund for micro and small businesses for the provision of initial capital for entrepreneurs and unemployed youths while the government is not relenting on providing the necessary infrastructure.