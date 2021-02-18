The Ogun State Government has tasked medical personnel on its payroll to shun act of private practice while on duty in order to avoid revenue leakages and justify government huge investment in the health sector.

The Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Nafiu Aigoro, gave this charge while leading a team on a monitoring visit to the State Hospital, Isara and General Hospital, Iperu.

Aigoro, in a statement signed by the HMB’s Press Officer, Adebukola Adekanmbi, said the delivery of efficient services depended on the availability of human and material resources, adding that concentration, focus and patience of the staff in health facilities would help government achieve its goal on improving the health status of the people.

He said: “Indeed, you need to do away with private practice, especially at the expense of the government, you should realise that this is what you are being paid for.

“And this job needs concentration, focus and patience.

“So, you need not to leave your job and attend to other people at your private hospitals.”

Dr. Aigoro, who charged them on prudence, maintenance of health facilities/equipment, said the procurement of Haematology Analyzers for Haematology works and Non-Selective Electrodes for Chemistry was imperative to provide specialised services, assuring that more equipment needed in various hospitals would be provided across the three Senatorial Districts for prompt service delivery.

Responding, the Medical Director of the State Hospital, Isara, Dr. Bankole Durojaiye, said the visit of the monitoring team was timely, noting that the routine exercise would help x-ray its needs and encourage members of staff to improve on their output in health care service delivery.

On his part, his counterpart at the General Hospital, Iperu, Dr. Obasoji Olorundami, gave kudos to the government for deeming it fit to assess the hospitals across the State, promising that the hospital would continue to deliver efficient services.