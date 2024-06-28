Ogun to allocate homes to Kobape Phase 3 subscribers

The Ogun State Commissioner for Housing, Alhaji Jamiu Omoniyi, on Thursday, disclosed that 110 out of the embattled 200 subscribers to the third phase of the Kobape housing units will begin to get their allocations from next week Monday.

Omoniyi disclosed this on Thursday while speaking at a press conference on the activities of his ministry.

According to him, the housing policy of the Dapo Abiodun-led administration was not for profit making, but rather as a social service to the people of the state and those in diaspora who desire to live and work in the Gateway State.

Recall that the 200 applicants had been at loggerheads with the state government over delays in allocating their houses to them more than two years after they had made payment into the government’s coffers.

The applicants, represented by Adeyemi Aremu, had cried out over the delay, accusing the state government of failing to deliver on its promise.

Omoniyi had in a statement confirmed the non allocation of the houses to the subscribers saying “the truth of the matter is that the delay in the process of allocation to applicants was caused by the sudden need for variations in the cost of the property as a result of galloping inflation as witnessed in the last year; as the cost value of the houses have gone up as against the N5.5m initially paid by the applicants, with such houses commanding up to N20m in the open market.

“Consequently, the government plans to engage all the applicants through various stakeholders’ meetings, as there will be an adjustment in the price of the property.

“To this end, those who are willing and able to meet up with the little adjustment will immediately get their allocations attended to and delivery structured within record time at the conclusion of the stakeholders’ meetings, while those who cannot afford the adjustment will be free to request for instant refund of their deposits, plus CBN’s prescribed interest rate,” Omoniyi said.

Responding to the issue at the briefing, the Commissioner said that to put to rest the controversies surrounding the allocation process, 110 out of the 200 subscribers will get their allocation letters from Monday on the first come, first serve basis.

He urged the subscribers to look out for their names, even as he noted that 36 others who defaulted would have their deposits refunded to them.

“Out of the 200 Subscribers of Kobape phase 111 that have been writing and defaming the government, we will be allocating 110 Housing units immediately.

“These 110 were built based on their individual circumstances and, especially on a first come first serve basis.

“From our records, 36 Subscribers defaulted, and decisions have been made to refund them immediately.

“Although there is a clause in their allocation letter that whenever these types of things happen, there would be 10 per cent deductions as administrative charges.

“But Gov Dapo Abiodun has magnanimously waved this. They will have their refunds 100 per cent,” Omoniyi said.

The commissioner also noted that the 54 remaining subscribers would get their allocation in the next batch, as their files are currently being scrutinised by the Ministry of Finance and Internal Audit.

“As soon as that is sorted out, that is just 27 blocks of 2-bedroom, which we will undertake and complete soon. They will have their houses delivered. You can be assured that since the houses are bungalows, the houses will be completed between two to three months.

“When others were selling their 2-bedroom at N15 million, our benchmark was N5.5 million in 2019. It has built more than 4000 housing units since its inception, which is more than what previous administrations combined had achieved since 1976.

“This is because major inputs in the delivery of these houses were fully subsidised by the state government. What subscribers were paying for was just the buildings alone. The government gave the land free and also provided infrastructure,” Omoniyi added.

He further explained that three estates at Sagamu, Ijebu Ode, and Ilaro with a combined 500 housing units would be commissioned soon as works have been completed on them, and the houses are currently being painted.