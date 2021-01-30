Three members of Eiye confraternity have been arrested by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef if he refuses to be initiated into their group.

The all male suspects: Olajide Shittu, 32; Emmanuel Fidelis, 29; and Sunkanmi Ifelodun, 39, were arrested on January 28, 2021.

This followed a report lodged at Ajuwon Police Station by Lateef, who said the three suspects have been threatening to kill him for quite some time now over his refusal to be initiated into Eiye confraternity despite their persistent appeal to him.

He stated further that they promised to eliminate him since he has known them to be members of their group so that he will not expose them.

On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, who has been monitoring the suspects, led his men to their hideout, where they were apprehended.

They have all confessed to be members of the Eiye cult group and that they were trying to recruit more members into their fold.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, according to the spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The CP also warned cultists in the state to make use of the opportunity given to them by the command to renounce their membership of those evil groups before the long arm of the law catches up with them.