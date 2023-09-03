Ogun TESCOM inducts new Principals, Vice Principals, advocates for professionalism

The State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) has inducted new 141 principals and 124 vice principals, charging them to uphold the professional standards in the educational system in order to dutifully build responsible and resourceful citizens.

The event which held at Abeokuta Grammar School, Abeokuta according to the Chairman TESCOM, Evang Olalekan Ifede said it was a statutory role of the commission which will further boost management capacity in schools and by extension, the advancement of education in the State

Ifede in his address congratulated the newly inducted who have made it this far in their profession, saying that they were now being entrusted with the management and administration of secondary schools across the state, adding that beyond exemplary leadership, they must see themselves as partners in progress with the Dapo Abiodun-led Administration.

READ ALSO:

“This administration has stood by its teachers and only recently, the governor through Tescom has again released 2021/22 promotion letters to teachers of secondary schools across the state. I therefore charge all of them to be diligent as they assume Principal and the vice principal positions, and to always remember that to whom much is given, much is expected”

The Permanent Secretary in the Commission, Dr. Waheed Olanloye in his address enjoined them to discipline their watchword and comport themselves accordingly.

Chairman of the induction ceremony, and Commissioner IV TESCOM, Hon. Ademola Adeleye earlier in his address enjoined the newly inducted principals and vice principals to strive for excellence, saying the commission was thorough in the entire process, enjoined them to delivery on the new mandate given them.

Chairman All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Comrade Edward Adeniyi admonished them to make use of the opportunity given to them and should be used to write good history wherever they may be posted to.

Speaking in their separate remarks, two of the newly inducted, Olaleye Olawale and Adeboyejo Theresa, expressed gratitude to God, the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun and TESCOM, promising to discharge their duties as expected.