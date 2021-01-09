The Chairman, Ogun State Teaching Service Commission, Evang. Olalekan Ifede, has advised the management team of Tai Solarin, College of Education to incorporate new training courses in their curriculum to enhance academic excellence in the State.

The Chairman stated this during a courtesy call on him by the management team in the Commission’s conference room at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, urging them to intimate their students on the rudiments of academic skills in order to upgrade the standard of education.

Ifede, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Gbonjubola Alao, said the Commission would collaborate with the college on capacity building of teachers, noting that it was imperative for management of the college to deploy strategies, which would rectify lackadaisical attitude exhibited by students who later becomes teachers in various schools.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary, TESCOM, Johnson Odeyemi, charged the institution to train their students on Information Communication Technology as well as introduction of a course on Principle of Ethics and educate them on the importance of imbibing the spirit of rural adaptation to guide against future lobbying and improve knowledge impartation of students placed in their care.

In their separate remarks, the Commissioners in the Commission, Hon. Adeola Akintonde, Omoba Adetokunbo Tella, Olanrewaju Majekodunmi and Hon. Joseph Adeleye, enjoined the institution to enlighten the future teachers to reflect commitment in their professional dexterity so as to restore the lost glory of education in the State.

The Commissioners also implored them to dissuade their students from engaging in social vices that could jeopardise their future as they would become role models to their students in the future.

Responding, the Provost of the College, Dr. Lukman Adeola Kiadese, assured of adherence to the advice, promising to collaborate with the Commission to organise training programmes, as well as produce good hands for the teaching profession.