Operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected cultists that came from Ogun State for reprisal on rival cult members at the Junior Secondary School, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State.

The young cult members were arrested on Friday.

The all male suspects are Tosin Balogun, 18; Sunday Dare, 15; Olayinka Jubril, 14; and Sani Ayomide Babatunde, 15.

Balogun and Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School, Ijoko, Ogun State, while Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo, Alakuko, and Sunday a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo, Alakuko.

The Police operatives had got wind of the planned reprisal on their rivals in the school and raced to the scene immediately the suspects arrived to cause pandemonium and attack their targets.

Items like cutlasses, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

In another development, the operatives of D9 (Anti Robbery) Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Yaba on April 17, 2021, acting upon information, arrested a gang of armed robbers/suspected cultists.

Those arrested were Victor Alfred, Chubike Ikeh Donatus and Isiaka Olamide, all 19 years of age.

They were picked up at Marble Guest House, 33, Ajibike Street, Ogudu, Ojota at about 3:25am.

One Beretta pistol, weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted charms were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspected cultists be moved to the Command’s Special Squad, Ikeja for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang, while the suspected armed robbers be properly investigated and profiled by the Anti-Robbery Section of the State CID.

The police boss reiterated his commitment to eradicating cult related crises and other forms of criminality in Lagos State and making the state very hot for the survival and operations of any cult or armed robbery group in the state.