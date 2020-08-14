The Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board is poised to understudy the Basic Education Reforms of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board.

This decision followed the success of basic education in Oyo State, particularly the creative and innovative ways Better Education Service Delivery for All is being executed in Oyo State.

This was revealed when a team from Ogun SUBEB paid a working visit to the Executive Chairman, Oyo SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, on Thursday.

BESDA is a Universal Basic Education Commission initiative, funded by the World Bank to ensure out-of-school children return back to school and are retained in schools.

Receiving the visitors from Ogun State, Adeniran enjoined the team to ensure they create a cordial working relationship with other relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies in Ogun State to achieve the aim of taking children off the streets, just as it is being done in Oyo State.

He said: “With the transparency of the board, public schools have witnessed transformation.

“BESDA was established to cater for out-of-school children in the state, while we provide instructional materials and training of teachers and non-teaching workers.

“We have had a cordial working relationship with all relevant stakeholders in the implementation of BESDA.”

Adeniran further expressed the Board’s readiness to guide Ogun SUBEB in the right path, by providing essential details on how to achieve Better Education Service Delivery for All in the neighbouring state.

He further revealed that Oyo State’s approach under the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde is the delivery of free basic education to all children, making it qualitative and exciting for them.

Dr. Adeniran added that on the list of decisions of the Board is to instil the Omoluabi ethos of the Yoruba culture in each child.

This, he believes, will preserve the identity and values of Yoruba culture.

Speaking earlier, the Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Ogun SUBEB, Dr. Remi Balogun, thanked Adeniran for the privilege to understudy the success of Oyo SUBEB in the area of Better Education Service Delivery.

In another development, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Oyo State on Sustainable Development Goals, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, has pledged to collaborate with Oyo SUBEB on providing quality education for public pupils in Oyo State.

Yusuff said this, while presenting Students’ Edition of the Global Goals for Sustainable Development which would be distributed at no cost to pupils in Primary 4, 5 and 6.

The texts would be part of their curriculum and learning materials for social studies and basic science.