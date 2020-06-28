Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has congratulated Oluwatomilola Mustapha, a 400 level student of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, for winning the $4,000 Global Social Entrepreneur Award.

The 2020 Tei Kaihau Social Entrepreneur Award was held at the virtual Global Enterprise Experience challenge in New Zealand.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the competition, which earned Mustapha $4,000, was organised by the Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

The major objective of the contest, with over 1,000 participants, is to improve participants’ social entrepreneurship skills from across the world in order to create enabling environment for them in their various business skills.

Abiodun’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday by Azeez Adeyemi, his Special Assistant on Student Matters.

The governor explained that Mustapha, from the Department of Biology, had written the name of the university and the state on the world map.

He added that the state was proud of Mustapha, not only as a TASUED student, but also as an indigene of the state.

The governor implored Nigerian students in the state to emulate him and as well continue to be a worthy ambassador of the state everywhere they found themselves.

Abiodun said he would not relent in his determined efforts to restore the lost glory of the education sector in the state.

He added that the state government was weighing the modalities needed to reopen schools.

“The state government has been engaging students through the ‘Digiclass’ which has also helped a lot in engaging the minds and brains of students at home during this COVID-19 period,” he said.