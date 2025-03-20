Ogun: Student killed, seven-month-old, others injured as school building collapses

A 14-year-old boy, Timothy Amosun, of Junior Secondary School 3, has died, with a seven-month-old and others injured after a rainstorm destroyed Mayigi Community Comprehensive High School in Ilase, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Government confirmed this on Wednesday in a statement by Lekan Adeniran, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that five other pupils, two teachers, a food vendor, and her seven-month-old child sustained injuries during the tragic incident.

The governor sympathised with the victims of the rainstorm, which caused the collapse of the school building in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Abiodun described the incident as a rude shock and a painful tragedy for the affected families and the community.

“We pray God grants the family of the deceased the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss,” the governor said.

He assured the public that the state government would cover the medical expenses of those injured in the rainstorm.

The governor also directed that victims in critical condition be transferred to specialist hospitals within and outside Ogun State for comprehensive medical care.

Additionally, Abiodun instructed the Commissioner for Education to visit the victims’ families and assess the damage to facilitate the school’s reconstruction.

