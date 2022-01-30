Ogun State Police Command fixes date for recruitment screening

The Ogun State Police Command has announced that physical and credentials screening of applicants in its recruitment exercise have been scheduled to commence from Tuesday, February 1 and last till Sunday February 20, 2022.

In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the announcement is meant for the public, especially the Ogun indigenes, as well as for those who have successfully completed the 2021 online recruitment registration form.

The statement urged all applicants to appear before the screening panel at POWA hall, Command’s headquarters Eleweran Abeokuta on the dates indicated against their local government area which is as follows:

01/02/2022: Abeokuta South and Ado odo ota local government.

02/02/2022: Ewekoro, Ifo and Ijebu East local governments

03/02/2022: Ijebu North, Ijebu North East and Ijebu Ode local governments.

04/02/2022: Ikenne, Imeko Again and Ipokia local governments.

05/02/2022: Obafemi owode, Odeda and Odogbolu local governments.

07/02/2022: Ogun waterside, Remo North and Shagamu local governments.

08/02/2022: Yewa North and Yewa South local governments.

Oyeyemi added that shortlisted applicants are to report at the venue by 8 am and they are to appear in White T shirt, knicker and canvas.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole has advised applicants to be wary of criminal elements who may want to take advantage of the exercise to extort them as it is absolutely free of charge.