Ogun State Police arrest three suspects over mast burgle

The Ogun state Police Command had announced the arrest of three suspects for allegedly vandalizing and stealing from the mast belonging to a telecommunications firm.

The three men, identified as Kabiru Olusola, 27 years, Taye Daniel 43 years and Afeez Balogun 47 years were arrested Friday, January 28, 2022, around 6am, following a distress call received by policemen attached to Atan ota divisional headquarters, from one Shuaib Muhammed, the chief security officer of the company in charge of the mast,

The suspected hoodlums according to a statement signed by the State’s Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi numbering about six were said have invaded MTN mast, situated at Ketu, along Agbara expressway.

“Upon the distress call, the Dpo Atan ota division quickly dispatched his patrol team to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended while others escaped.

“Recovered from the suspects are: seven Backup batteries valued at 3 million naira, rectifier module as well as their operational vehicle with registration number AAA 779 XL”. Opeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the State’s Commissioner (CP) Lanre Bankole has ordered a comprehensive investigation of the case with a view to charge the suspects to court as soon as possible.

Bankole also directed that the escaped members of the gang be hunted for and brought to justice.