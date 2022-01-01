Ogun State Government announces date for schools resumption

Primary, secondary as well as Government Science and Technical Colleges in Ogun State will resume on January 10, 2022.

This was announced by the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu.

The Ogun State Government had earlier fixed January 4, 2022 for the resumption of schools.

Arigbabu said in the statement on Friday: “The Ogun State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology wishes to announce to the general public that the resumption date for the 2nd term 2021/2022 academic session for all primary and secondary schools as well as government science and technical colleges in the state has changed to Monday, 10th January 2022.

“The change is necessitated by the series of pre-resumption activities lined up by the ministry to further reposition our schools.

“As part of resumption guidelines, each parent/guardian and learner are expected, between Tuesday 4th and Monday 10th January 2022, to sign an undertaking of willingness to abide by laid down regulations and support the school in ensuring and enforcing discipline.

“Parents, guardians, and all school administrators are therefore enjoined to note the new resumption date while awaiting details of other pre-resumption activities. We wish all our learners compliments of the season and a peaceful term.”