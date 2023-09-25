Ogun SSG gives scholarship, education aid to 150 indigent students 

No fewer than 150 students in public and private secondary schools in Ogun State have been awarded scholarships with educational aid, by the Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, just as he challenged parents and well-meaning individuals to contribute their quota towards improving literacy level in the state.

This was his submission at the flag-off ceremony of the distribution of textbooks, school uniforms and bags among other things to the student-beneficiaries held at Oru Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the State.

Talabi, according to the Press Officer, Office of the SSG, Odunayo Ogunleye, said the initiative was targeted at indigent students as well as the best students across the state whose parents cannot afford their school fees, noting that the beneficiaries have been carefully selected through a thorough process by the Head of the Scholarship Scheme, who is also the Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ogun State, Prof. Oluwole Banjo.

READ ALSO:

MSME growth: Kogi distributes business enhancement tools to over 300 entrepreneurs

Erotic Monday Night: Encounter with a sweet zaddy, by Tiwa Says

Olojo Festival 2023: Ooni begins seclusion, backs Tinubu on Pan-Africanism

Talabi said, “What we have done is to ensure we reach out to the people, this scheme was intended to appoint credible people in the selection process. The leader of that team is a scholar himself, Professor Oluwole Banjo with other members selecting these students based on two major criteria. Children of the less privileged who cannot afford to send their children to school as well as indigent but very intelligent students across the state. Without any equivocation, five of them were the best students in the state”.

According to him, 115 students who are in public schools, 30 in private secondary schools, and five in higher institutions were already enrolled in his scholarship scheme, noting that “the quest to bequeath quality education to the younger generation as we had in the era of Baba Awolowo is what spurs and many more children are expected to be included in the scholarship programme as it progresses.”

In his reaction, the Coordinator of the programme, Valentine Benoise who is also a Special Assistant to the Governor, Office of the SSG, stated that beneficiaries are proven based on the prescribed criteria, saying the SSG has only brightened the chances of the brilliant indigent students.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Olubisi Victor of Mamu Community High School, Ogun Waterside, Onabajo Erioluwa of Molusi College, Ijebu Igbo as well as Adelaja Christianah of Ijebu-Igbo Girls’ Grammar School, Ijebu-Igbo expressed their gratitude to the sponsor, saying with the gesture, the SSG has given them the privilege of becoming what they wish for themselves.