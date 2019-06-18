Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker, Ogun House of Assembly, on Tuesday urged members of staff of the assembly to be apolitical toward quality service delivery for the legislative arm of government.

Oluomo gave the advice during an interactive meeting with the management and staff of the Assembly at the Assembly Complex, Abeokuta.

He explained that it was important for workers to be apolitical and be diligent, irrespective of their designation and ensure strict adherence to public service rules and regulations.

The speaker promised that the ninth legislature under his leadership would prioritise their welfare and put in place series of human capacity development programmes for all categories of staff.

He urged them to desist from partisan politics and other acts that were inimical to their career in the service.

Oluomo said: “We will ensure that all categories of staff are trained, from the most senior to the messenger.

“We will also prioritise your welfare programmes, while you should also reciprocate by being loyal to the system, punctual and remain diligent in your duties.

“I want more understanding and mutual working relationship and you must set the standard of excellence in service for the promotion of good democratic ideals.”

Oluomo gave an assurance that exchange of information through the use of suggestion and complaint boxes would be put in place to aid feedback among members of staff and the leadership of the assembly.