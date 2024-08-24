Ogun sets timeline for completion of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota road

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State on Friday assured that the ongoing reconstruction of Abeokuta-Ifo-Ota Expressway would be completed in 18 months.

Governor Abiodun stated this at the turning of the sod/official flag off of the reconstruction in Itori, Ewekoro area of the road.

The governor said the importance of the road prompted his administration to seek for the Federal Government’s approval for total rehabilitation.

He explained that the road, being the second busiest highway in the country, on completion would not only boost the economic well being of the people of the state, but the entire country.

The governor said the road, which was first awarded for construction in 2003, was not completed due to insufficient funds.

He added that his administration’s commitment towards inclusive governance to the people made the state government to apply for the transfer of responsibility from the Federal Government to ameliorate the sufferings of motorists plying the highway.

Abiodun said the reconstruction would cover a length of about 70km and would be divided into five team gangs of Ota, Ifo, Papalanto, Ewekoro and Abeokuta.

He said: “This road is of great significance not only to Ogun and Lagos States, but to Nigeria and the neighbouring West African country, Benin Republic.

“Our people have suffered too much on this road, but today, our hope is renewed.

“To expedite the completion of this project, there are five team gangs put in place.

“Each gang will cover about 15 kilometres and will be completed in 18 months.”

Abiodun appreciated President Bola Tinubu for handing over the project to the state government.

Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, appreciated the governor for taking over the reconstruction of the road.

Olugbenle pleaded with the contractor handling the project to ensure that a quality job was done.

The traditional ruler called for the construction of a flyover at Papalanto junction in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state to reduce accidents and enhance free flow of traffic.

Yemi Sanusi, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, noted that the reconstruction of the highway was a major dividend of democracy in the state and the nation.

Present at the event were House of Representatives members, traditional rulers, some members of the State Executive Council, members of the transport unions and students among others.

