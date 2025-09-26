Ogun sets date for Gateway airport to begin operations

The Ogun State government has announced that Value Jet Airline will commence flights for passengers on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the newly constructed Gateway International Airport, located along the Ilisan-Iperu Remo road, starting from October 7.

The significant development, according to a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Information and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, followed what he called “the green light given to the airport by regulatory agencies.”

In the statement, Akinmade said, “according to the flight schedule every Tuesday and Thursday, the airline will operate the GWI-Abuja route, departing GWI at 8.30 am and arriving Abuja at 9.45

“In the return flight, Value Jet will depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International, Abuja at 4pm and arrive GWI at 5:15pm

“A statement released by the airline indicates that tickets will be available as from Thursday, September 25, online, through travel agents, and at ticket desks at the Gateway International Airport.”

He added, “With the announcement, many travellers based in Ibadan, across Ogun State, and in Abuja and Lagos will have connectivity by air to Abuja and Lagos and beyond via Ogun State whilst enjoying the added benefit of unbeatable facilities at GWI.

“Members of the business and industrial sectors, contractors, bankers, government officials, and leisure travellers, among others, are said to be particularly eager to take off and arrive at GWI, from where they have indicated they can easily connect Lagos and other parts of the country.”