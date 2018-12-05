Ogun set to recruit doctors, nurses, others to boost healthcare 

As part of measures to boost healthcare services, the Ogun State Hospitals Management Board says it has commenced the screening of some health personnel to fill the existing vacancies across its health facilities.

Dr Adesanya Ayinde, the Permanent Secretary of the Board, told newsmen in Abeokuta on Wednesday that Governor Ibikunle Amosun had given approval for the recruitment at a recent Treasury Board meeting.

He said that no fewer than 30 medical doctors, 100 nurses and 50 health attendants would be recruited.

Ayinde said that the recruitment became necessary due to the shortage of medical practitioners in some of the health facilities.

He said: “For effective and quality service delivery, there must be adequate manpower at the various health facilities across the state.

“That is why we have concluded necessary arrangements to recruit more hands in the healthcare sector of the state.”

The Director, Nursing Services, Samson Fadairo, said that the recruitment would be based on merit, as applicants would be dully interviewed to select the best.

He said that the 180 to be recruited would be deployed in all the health facilities.