The Ogun State Government on Monday said it had reconciled 98 estranged couples and resolved 668 family cases in the state between January and June.

Funmi Efuape, State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, said this at the ongoing 2020 budget assessment session before the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, led by Sikirat Ajibola.

Efuwape said cases were resolved by the Social Development Area offices domiciled in the 20 local government areas.

The Assembly is assessing the budget performance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies between January and June.

Efuwape, in company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs and Social Development, Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, stated that the ministry had continued to promote gender equality through empowerment for socioeconomic development.

She said the ministry had trained 150 women and youths on four different vocations, including catering, decorations, hairdressing and fashion designing, during the 2019/2020 skill acquisition training programmes within the period under review.

She added that the ministry was putting together strategies towards designing a training programme for teachers on Child Safeguard and Protection Policy.

The commissioner noted that this was with a view to identifying children/pupils going through abuse for proper rehabilitation and protection.

Efuwape noted that 253 rehabilitated destitute, beggars and vagrant lunatics were reunited with their families.

In her remarks, Ajibola commended the Ministry for its commitment to promoting a peaceful society.

The committee chairman enjoined the ministry to do more of community outreach, sensitisation and other link up for those undergoing challenges and other gender-based violence for necessary intervention.

She said there was the need to ensure a more severe punishment for gender-based violence offenders.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other lawmakers present at the meeting included Modupe Mujota, Lateefat Ajayi, Olakunle Sobukanla and Musefiu Lamidi.