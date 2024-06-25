Ogun pregnant woman faked her abduction – Police

The Ogun State Police Command has said that a pregnant woman, Rahemat Lateef, who claimed to have been abducted by some unknown gunmen while going to the State Hospital at Ijaiye, Abeokuta, the state capital, for child delivery, is a case of fake kidnap.

The Command’s spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, made this known on Monday.

Odutola said: “Rahemat Lateef who the husband reported abducted, was never abducted, but planned her journey to Kwara State, to escape the wrath of her husband, because she has remained unlucky due to miscarriages.

“She planned the stories, she travelled to Kwara State herself, she was far from kidnap.

Also Read:

“She had a miscarriage, was frustrated due to repeated recurrences, and feared her husband’s reactions, so she orchestrated the script.

“The anti-kidnapping team started tracking her, till she showed up.

“She is under medical attention, safe.”