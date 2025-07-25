Ogun: Police warn unauthorised transport unions, list approved ones

The Ogun State Police Command has warned unauthorised transport unions operating in the state to stop forthwith, and at the same time listed those approved.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued on Thursday.

The statement by Odutola said: “The attention of the Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to the unlawful activities of certain unapproved union operators who have been engaging in disruptive conduct, including fomenting trouble and creating unnecessary conflict with duly registered unions operating within the public transportation sector in Ogun State.

“Following a communiqué dated 8th of July, 2025, from the Ogun State Ministry of Transportation, the following unions, sub-sectors, and organizations are recognized as the only authorized bodies permitted to operate and collect revenue within the public transport sector in Ogun State:

“1. Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) – Buses and Taxis

“2. National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) – in collaboration with:

“• Ogun Stations Operation Management Services (OSOMS)

“• Ogun State Park Management Services (OGSPAM)

“3. Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) – Motorcycle Taxis (Okada)

“4. Articulated Motorcycle and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN)

“5. Riders and Owners of Motorcycle Organization (ROMO)

“6. Riders and Owners of Tricycle Organization (ROTO) – Tricycle Taxis (Marwa/Keke Napep)

“7. Tricycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (TORAN)

“8. Three Wheelers Operators and Riders Association (TWORA).

“In view of the above, any union, group, organization, or individual operating outside of these listed and authorized bodies is considered illegal and will be treated as engaging in unlawful activity and posing a threat to public safety.

“The Ogun State Police Command hereby warns that such unauthorized activity will be met with immediate enforcement action, including arrest and prosecution.

“Groups or associations seeking legal recognition must approach appropriate offices of the Ogun State Government for proper registration and approval process.

“The Command remains committed to maintaining peace, safety and lawful conduct within the transportation sector. Any group or individual that engages in acts capable of breaching public order will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

