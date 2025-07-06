Ogun: Police warn against 7/7 cult gatherings

The Ogun State Police Command has warned against any cult gathering on July 7, which is popularly referred to as 7/7.

The warning was issued in a statement by the spokesperson of the command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, to newsmen.

Odutola said in the statement: “The Ogun State Police Command wishes to alert the general public, especially young persons, on intelligence reports regarding planned cult-related celebrations popularly called ‘777’ across the State.

“In response, the Command has reinforced security operations across all Divisions and Area Commands to ensure peace and public safety.

“Any attempt to stage unlawful gatherings, processions, or anniversary events linked to cultism will be met with swift and decisive police action.

“Parents and guardians are advised to caution their wards.

“Young people are strongly urged to avoid loitering or forming clusters in public places.

“Security operatives will not hesitate to disperse gatherings that raise suspicion or threaten public peace.

“The Command further warns that anyone found in possession of firearms will be prosecuted.”

