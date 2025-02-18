Ogun: Police speak on IPO’s N100,000 extortion allegation

The Ogun State Police Command has addressed a media publication dated February 12, 2025 alleging that an Investigating Police Officer engaged in extortion in a civil case and further threatened to jail an individual for refusing to part with N100,000.

In response, the spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, Omolola Odutola, issued a statement on Monday.

Odutola clarified that the reports were misleading and based on unverified information with no credible evidence to support it.

Detailing the facts of the case, Odutola stated: “On January 28, 2025, a case of assault occasioning harm was reported by Rasheedat Adeshina (F), a resident of Ijoko, who arrived at the police station bleeding profusely from the forehead.

“In her statement, she identified Wasilat Afeez (F) as the person who inflicted the injury.

“Immediately, a medical form was issued, and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. She was admitted for three days and received minor stitches on her head.

“Following due process, police officers arrested Wasilat Afeez, who confessed to committing the assault.

“Once it was on confirmation that the victim had been in stable health condition from the hospital, administrative bail was granted and Wasilat Afeez was released to representatives of her family and a return date was scheduled for further investigation under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“Regarding the allegation that a Police Inspector demanded money and threatened to jail Wasilat Afeez, the Ogun State Police Command categorically refutes this claim as false, misleading, and an attempt to undermine the diligent efforts of the police.

“No police officer has the authority to ‘jail’ a suspect—only a court of competent jurisdiction can determine the outcome of any case.

“The police role was strictly to investigate, ensure the victim received medical attention, and follow due legal procedures.

“Also, the claim of extortion is unfounded and mischievous, as no credible evidence supports it.

“Members of the public are advised to disregard the misleading publication and verify information through: Official police online platforms, dedicated police helplines, and the Public Relations Department.”

Further in the statement, the Ogun State Police Command reiterated its commitment to service excellence, transparency, accountability, and the protection of lives and property, adding: “While constructive feedback is always welcome, baseless accusations that seek to tarnish the reputation of the force are unacceptable.

“For any concerns or clarifications, the public is encouraged to engage with the Public Relations Department for accurate information on 09159578888.”

