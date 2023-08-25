Ogun Police smash motorcycle snatching syndicate, arrest three

Juliana Francis

The Ogun State Police Command said it has busted a syndicate that specialised in snatching motorcycles in the state and arrested three suspects.

The Spokesperson of the Command, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement she issued on Friday.

Odutola said the three suspects have been identified as Wasiu Adebanjo, 28, of Malatori Area, Ogijo, Ogun State; Opeyemi Olatoye; and John Awoniyi.

She said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the three suspects are members of a well-organised syndicate, which specialised in motorcycle snatching.

“At least two BAJAJ motorcycles, suspected to be stolen, were successfully recovered from the residence of the arrested suspect.

READ ALSO:

President Tinubu hails Governor Zulum at 54

“Investigations are currently ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.”

According to Odutola, the suspects were arrested by Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command attached to Igode Police Division.

Odutola explained: “The suspects were intercepted while attempting to snatch another motorcycle on 23 August 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, in synergy with members of the Volunteer Neighbourhood Watch.

“Upon interception, Olatoye and Awoniyi fled the scene, armed with a short cutlass, while Adebanji, who was found in possession of another hidden short cutlass, was successfully apprehended.

“The timely intervention of a patrol team led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) of Ighode Police Division prevented the impending mob action on the suspects and aided their subsequent arrest.”

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, while commending the bravery and swift action of the Volunteer Neighbourhood Watch as well as the timely intervention of the police patrol team, urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities for a safer and secure environment for all.

Odutola added that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.